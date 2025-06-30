Women's Euro 2025 fixtures and results so far
The full list of Women's Euro 2025 fixtures, including dates, times and results.
Women's Euro 2025 is ready for launch with an enticing set of opening-round fixtures to savour from Switzerland.
Home nations Wales and England must wait until each of the other groups has played before they can kick-start their own campaigns in Lucerne and Zurich respectively.
Wales tackle the Netherlands in their first ever tournament finals match, while England begin their 2022 title defence against dark horses France.
Other big match-ups among the first round of games include hosts Switzerland against Norway on the opening day, while reigning world champions Spain face Iberian neighbours Portugal in Bern.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of Women's Euro 2025 fixtures and results as they are confirmed.
Women's Euro 2025 fixtures and results
All UK time. Subject to change.
Group stage
Wednesday 2nd July
- Group A: Iceland v Finland (5pm, Thun) ITV1 / ITVX
- Group A: Switzerland v Norway (8pm, Basel) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Thursday 3rd July
- Group B: Belgium v Italy (5pm, Sion) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
- Group B: Spain v Portugal (8pm, Bern) ITV1 / ITVX
Friday 4th July
- Group C: Denmark v Sweden (5pm, Geneva) ITV1 / ITVX
- Group C: Germany v Poland (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 5th July
- Group D: Wales v Netherlands (5pm, Lucerne) BBC One / BBC iPlayer / S4C
- Group D: France v England (8pm, Zurich) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 6th July
- Group A: Norway v Finland (5pm, Sion) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
- Group A: Switzerland v Iceland (8pm, Bern) ITV1 / ITVX
Monday 7th July
- Group B: Spain v Belgium (5pm, Thun) ITV1 / ITVX
- Group B: Portugal v Italy (8pm, Geneva) ITV1 / ITVX
Tuesday 8th July
- Group C: Germany v Denmark (5pm, Basel) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
- Group C: Poland v Sweden (8pm, Lucerne) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Wednesday 9th July
- Group D: England v Netherlands (5pm, Zurich) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
- Group D: France v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C
Thursday 10th July
- Group A: Norway v Iceland (8pm, Thun) BBC iPlayer
- Group A: Finland v Switzerland (8pm, Geneva) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Friday 11th July
- Group B: Portugal v Belgium (8pm, Sion) BBC iPlayer
- Group B: Italy v Spain (8pm, Bern) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Saturday 12th July
- Group C: Poland v Denmark (8pm, Lucerne) ITV TBC / ITVX
- Group C: Sweden v Germany (8pm, Zurich) ITV TBC / ITVX
Sunday 13th July
- Group D: England v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C
- Group D: Netherlands v France (8pm, Basel) ITV4 / ITVX
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 16th July
- QF1: Winner Group A v Runner‑up Group B (8pm, Geneva)
Thursday 17th July
- QF3: Winner Group C v Runner‑up Group D (8pm, Zurich)
Friday 18th July
- QF2: Winner Group B v Runner‑up Group A (8pm, Bern)
Saturday 19th July
- QF4: Winner Group D v Runner‑up Group C (8pm, Basel)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 22nd July
- SF1: Winner QF3 v Winner QF1 (8pm, Lucerne)
Wednesday 23rd July
- SF2: Winner QF4 v Winner QF2 (8pm, Zurich)
Final
Sunday 27th July
- Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (5pm, Basel)
