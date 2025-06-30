Wales tackle the Netherlands in their first ever tournament finals match, while England begin their 2022 title defence against dark horses France.

Other big match-ups among the first round of games include hosts Switzerland against Norway on the opening day, while reigning world champions Spain face Iberian neighbours Portugal in Bern.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of Women's Euro 2025 fixtures and results as they are confirmed.

Women's Euro 2025 fixtures and results

All UK time. Subject to change.

Group stage

Wednesday 2nd July

Group A: Iceland v Finland (5pm, Thun) ITV1 / ITVX

Group A: Switzerland v Norway (8pm, Basel) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Thursday 3rd July

Group B: Belgium v Italy (5pm, Sion) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Group B: Spain v Portugal (8pm, Bern) ITV1 / ITVX

Friday 4th July

Group C: Denmark v Sweden (5pm, Geneva) ITV1 / ITVX

Group C: Germany v Poland (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 5th July

Group D: Wales v Netherlands (5pm, Lucerne) BBC One / BBC iPlayer / S4C

Group D: France v England (8pm, Zurich) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 6th July

Group A: Norway v Finland (5pm, Sion) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Group A: Switzerland v Iceland (8pm, Bern) ITV1 / ITVX

Monday 7th July

Group B: Spain v Belgium (5pm, Thun) ITV1 / ITVX

Group B: Portugal v Italy (8pm, Geneva) ITV1 / ITVX

Tuesday 8th July

Group C: Germany v Denmark (5pm, Basel) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Group C: Poland v Sweden (8pm, Lucerne) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Wednesday 9th July

Group D: England v Netherlands (5pm, Zurich) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Group D: France v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C

Thursday 10th July

Group A: Norway v Iceland (8pm, Thun) BBC iPlayer

Group A: Finland v Switzerland (8pm, Geneva) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Friday 11th July

Group B: Portugal v Belgium (8pm, Sion) BBC iPlayer

Group B: Italy v Spain (8pm, Bern) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Saturday 12th July

Group C: Poland v Denmark (8pm, Lucerne) ITV TBC / ITVX

Group C: Sweden v Germany (8pm, Zurich) ITV TBC / ITVX

Sunday 13th July

Group D: England v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C

Group D: Netherlands v France (8pm, Basel) ITV4 / ITVX

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 16th July

QF1: Winner Group A v Runner‑up Group B (8pm, Geneva)

Thursday 17th July

QF3: Winner Group C v Runner‑up Group D (8pm, Zurich)

Friday 18th July

QF2: Winner Group B v Runner‑up Group A (8pm, Bern)

Saturday 19th July

QF4: Winner Group D v Runner‑up Group C (8pm, Basel)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22nd July

SF1: Winner QF3 v Winner QF1 (8pm, Lucerne)

Wednesday 23rd July

SF2: Winner QF4 v Winner QF2 (8pm, Zurich)

Final

Sunday 27th July

Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (5pm, Basel)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.