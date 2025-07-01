Mary Earps, Millie Bright and Fran Kirby, three experienced household names around the England camp, retired from international football prior to the squad announcement by Sarina Wiegman, prompting discourse and speculation from fans and media alike.

Ultimately, the three players were unlikely to start at Women's Euro 2025, with Hannah Hampton assuming the No. 1 jersey ahead of Earps, who won BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2023.

A blend of old and new will head to Switzerland aiming to retain the Lionesses' crown – but who are they?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full England squad for Women's Euro 2025.

England squad for Women's Euro 2025

Goalkeepers

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

Khiara Keating (Manchester City)

Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

Defenders

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)

Jess Carter (Gotham FC)

Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)

Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders

Grace Clinton (Manchester United)

Jess Park (Manchester City)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

Ella Toone (Manchester United)

Keira Walsh (Chelsea)

Forwards

Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal)

Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Lauren James (Chelsea)

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City)

Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.