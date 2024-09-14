Eddie Howe's side took seven points from their first three games ahead of the break, including a 2-1 win against Tottenham a fortnight ago, and sit third in the table - but they have yet to reach the performance levels that we've come to expect from them in recent years.

Wolves have endured a testing start to the 2024/25 campaign – losing 2-0 to Arsenal and then 6-2 at the hands of Chelsea before drawing 1-1 with Nottingham Forest – to extend their barren run to just one win in their last 13 Premier League games.

It's too soon to question the future of Gary O'Neil, who only signed a new contract in the summer, but he will be desperate to turn the tide soon to avoid any more pressure building.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Newcastle?

Wolves v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 15th September 2024.

Wolves v Newcastle kick-off time

Wolves v Newcastle will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wolves v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Wolves v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Wolves v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (12/5) Draw (5/2) Newcastle (11/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

