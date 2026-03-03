Liverpool travel to the Black Country to face Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

The Reds are set to visit Molineux twice this week – in the league in midweek and in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday – and will be gunning for two wins from two.

The visitors' first priority is securing a fourth consecutive Premier League victory, which would see them leapfrog Aston Villa into fourth ahead of Wednesday's games.

However, Arne Slot's side won't want to underestimate the Premier League's bottom club, who have taken points off Arsenal and Aston Villa in recent games.

Despite relegation from the top flight looking nailed on, Wolves have rallied and were good value for their shock 2-0 win over Villa last week.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Liverpool?

Wolves v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 3 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Liverpool kick-off time

Wolves v Liverpool will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Wolves v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Wolves v Liverpool on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

