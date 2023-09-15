A further boost to the club's ambitions is that transfer interest in star man Mohamed Salah from Al-Ittihad was swatted aside before the Saudi transfer window slammed shut last week.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will not be available for the trip to Wolverhampton due to suspension, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konaté will need to prove their fitness after missing international duty.

Wolves collected just three points from their opening four games, although their 1-0 victory at fellow relegation candidates Everton at the end of August might prove to be crucial come the end of the season.

Gary O'Neil could opt to hand a debut to deadline-day signing Jeanricner Bellegarde, who was in fine form for Strasbourg with two goals in three Ligue 1 games this term before his £12.8 million switch to Molineux.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Liverpool?

Wolves v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 16th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Liverpool kick-off time

Wolves v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Wolves v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Wolves v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

More like this

How to watch Wolves v Liverpool in the US

You can watch Wolves v Liverpool live on FuboTV at 7:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Wolves v Liverpool odds

