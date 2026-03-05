Liverpool are back at Molineux for the second time in four days as they face Wolves on Friday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Reds were handed a shock 2-1 Premier League loss in the Black Country on Tuesday evening and now get a chance to banish the demons of that defeat.

With the league title out of reach and an early Carabao Cup exit, the FA Cup represents Liverpool's only chance of domestic silverware this term.

Wolves' stoppage-time victory earlier in the week breathed life into their slim hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League, which is their priority in the final months of the 2025/26 campaign.

Another win over Liverpool and a place in the FA Cup quarter-final would be major boost for a club that have suffered this season but Rob Edwards will be tempted to rest players with the survival battle in mind.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Liverpool?

Wolves v Liverpool will take place on Friday 6 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Liverpool kick-off time

Wolves v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and BBC One.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Wolves v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract or on BBC iPlayer.

Viewers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Wolves v Liverpool on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

