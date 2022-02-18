Man United's victory on Tuesday evening knocked the Hammers back down to fifth but the Saturday lunchtime kick-off will give David Moyes' team the chance to leapfrog them once again, even if just until Sunday.

West Ham United will be hoping to reclaim that much revered fourth spot when they host Newcastle United as part of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

The hosts have been wobbling a little of late, winning just one of their last four league games, and now come up against a Newcastle side with newfound confidence.

Eddie Howe's men have turned a corner in recent weeks and strung together three wins for the first time all season, beating Leeds United, Everton, and Aston Villa.

A trip to the London Stadium is their toughest test since the start of that run, though, and they'll head to the capital without talisman Kieran Trippier, who is set for six weeks on the sidelines with a broken foot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Newcastle on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is West Ham v Newcastle?

West Ham v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 19th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place over the weekend including Leeds United v Man United on Sunday afternoon.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is West Ham v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Newcastle team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

Newcastle predicted XI: Dúbravka; Schär, Lascelles, Burn; Fraser, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Targett; Saint-Maximin, Wood

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

West Ham v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (7/10) Draw (3/1) Newcastle (15/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

West Ham v Newcastle prediction

Craig Dawson's injury-time equaliser papered over a limited performance against Leicester City last weekend but you'd expect West Ham to have extra motivation on Saturday as they look to regain fourth spot.

The injuries to Trippier and Javier Manquillo may force Howe to shift away from the 4-3-3 that has been so successful in recent weeks, with Ryan Fraser dropping in as a right wing-back.

The current momentum is with Newcastle but it would not be a surprise to see them come unstuck against the Hammers without the talismanic Trippier.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-1 Newcastle (8/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.