The visitors will be hoping Guardiola is back on the sidelines after missing the victories over Sheffield United and Fulham to recover from back surgery, which could spell trouble for Moyes - who has masterminded just one victory against his managerial rival in 14 previous meetings.

Mohammed Kudus could make his full West Ham debut after making a cameo in the victory at Luton before the international break, while fellow new boy Konstantinos Mavropanos is battling to recover from a back injury.

City could also have a debutant in their ranks after Matheus Nunes completed a £53 million switch from Wolves on transfer deadline day at the start of the month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is West Ham v Man City?

West Ham v Man City will take place on Saturday 16th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Man City kick-off time

West Ham v Man City will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Man City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream West Ham v Man City online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to West Ham v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

More like this

How to watch West Ham v Man City in the US

You can watch West Ham v Man City live on FuboTV at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (6/1) Draw (7/2) Man City (9/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.