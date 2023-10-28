The good news for the Hammers and their manager is that they face the Toffees, Brentford and Nottingham Forest ahead of next month's break – a three-game run that offers them a clear opportunity to get back on track.

It has been a tough week for Everton, who sadly lost chairman Bill Kenwright and are reportedly facing a potential 12-point deduction should the verdict go against them in their FFP case, so fans will be relieved to be able to focus back on football.

Prior to last weekend's Merseyside derby defeat, Sean Dyche's side had started to build momentum aided by the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker loves scoring against the Hammers, too, having found the net five times in 10 games against the Toffees.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Everton on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Everton?

West Ham v Everton will take place on Sunday 29th October 2023.

West Ham v Everton kick-off time

West Ham v Everton will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch West Ham v Everton in the USA

You can watch West Ham v Everton live on FuboTV at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

