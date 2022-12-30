The World Cup may be done but there is a feast of Premier League action to carry supporters through the Christmas period and into January.

The action-packed festive football schedule continues on Friday as West Ham United host Brentford in the first Premier League game at the London Stadium for nearly seven weeks.

A home win will likely have been high up on Hammers fans' Christmas lists as David Moyes' side lost three on the bounce in East London ahead of the break.

The Bees will be confident they can spoil the party, though, after their last away game saw them upset Man City at the Etihad in November.

Ivan Toney's FA charge has threatened to overshadow what has been a strong start to the season for Brentford but the best way to quieten the noise will be getting back to winning ways.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Brentford on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Brentford?

West Ham v Brentford will take place on Friday 30th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Brentford kick-off time

West Ham v Brentford will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is West Ham v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream West Ham v Brentford online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

West Ham v Brentford team news

West Ham predicted line-up: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Brentford predicted line-up: Raya; Roerslev, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter

West Ham v Brentford odds

West Ham v Brentford prediction

While Brentford have been hugely impressive this season, you have to feel that the Toney situation is going to be a hard one for them to shake off.

The London Stadium has hardly been a fortress this season but the World Cup break may just have proved a useful circuit break for Moyes and his squad.

Expect them to fly out the blocks as they look to get the home support onside early doors.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-1 Brentford (17/2 at bet365)

