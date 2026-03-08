The final FA Cup quarter-final spot will be claimed on Monday evening when West Ham United host Brentford at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have needed extra time to edge past EFL opposition in the last two rounds but are now just two wins from Wembley.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will have renewed confidence after their midweek win at Fulham, which was a huge boost to their Premier League survival hopes.

Brentford have been battling in the other half of the top flight this term, in what is fast becoming one of the best seasons in the club's history.

The Bees are hunting a first quarter-final appearance since the 1980s and given what Crystal Palace did last year, can't be blamed for dreaming of going all the way.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Brentford on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Brentford?

West Ham v Brentford will take place on Monday 9 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Brentford kick-off time

West Ham v Brentford will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Brentford on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream West Ham v Brentford online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is West Ham v Brentford on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.