Relegation-threatened West Ham host title-chasing Arsenal in the biggest Premier League game of the weekend.

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The Hammers are back in the drop zone after last Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Brentford was followed by rivals Tottenham claiming all three points at Aston Villa. Nuno Espírito Santo needs to rally his troops to bounce back from the Bees' sting and they meet a Gunners team on Sunday that are flying high from a brilliant week.

Mikel Arteta's side stuck three goals past Fulham without reply last weekend to rebuild their advantage at the top of the table before title rivals Man City surprisingly dropped points at Everton.

Arsenal then punched their ticket to the Champions League final thanks to their 1-0 defeat of Atletico Madrid at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Despite playing through the pain barrier, Bukayo Saka scored in both games and Arteta will be hoping his star player can continue his fine form and take the team one step closer to the title.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Arsenal on TV and online.

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When is West Ham v Arsenal?

West Ham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 10 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Arsenal kick-off time

West Ham v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream West Ham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is West Ham v Arsenal on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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