Luton Town and Middlesbrough look to have booked their places already but there are seven sides still battling it out for the final two spots.

We've entered the final few weeks of the Championship season but the race for the play-offs is as tight as ever.

Two of those, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland, face off at The Hawthorns on Sunday as they try to force their way into the top six.

Things could barely have gone better for the Baggies in midweek as they beat Blackpool 2-0 while the six other sides in the race either lost or drew. That leaves Carlos Corberan's side a point back from the play-offs with a game in hand over the teams around them.

Sunderland's draw with relegation battlers Huddersfield Town leaves them one point further back in ninth. They are unbeaten in seven but just two of those have been wins – with the absence of star striker Ross Stewart still weighing heavy.

When is West Brom v Sunderland?

West Brom v Sunderland will take place on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

West Brom v Sunderland kick-off time

West Brom v Sunderland will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to West Brom v Sunderland on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

West Brom v Sunderland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Brom (10/11) Draw (5/2) Sunderland (16/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

