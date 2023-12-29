Leeds, who lost 2-1 at Preston on Boxing Day after Illan Meslier was sent off in the 53rd minute, travel to West Brom in fourth place, however, they're just eight points behind Ipswich in second.

West Brom beat Norwich 1-0 on Boxing Day thanks to Brandon Thomas-Asante's goal but they've been inconsistent in the last couple of months.

Carlos Corberan's side have won five, drawn one and lost four of their last 10 outings in the Championship. The Baggies will be hoping to pull off a statement win against playoff rivals Leeds on Friday to move to within three points of Farke's men.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Leeds on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Leeds?

West Brom v Leeds will take place on Friday 29th December 2023.

West Brom v Leeds kick-off time

West Brom v Leeds will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

West Brom v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Brom (11/5) Draw (12/5) Leeds (5/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

