Kieran McKenna's side have yet to taste defeat on their travels in the Championship this season, although West Brom are one of the league's best teams on home soil.

The Baggies also had momentum on their side thanks to a run of five wins from seven games before a 2-1 defeat to promotion rivals Southampton before the international break.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberán will be hoping top scorer John Swift is fit to return from a calf injury sustained at the start of October, as he could be a difference maker.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Ipswich on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Ipswich?

West Brom v Ipswich will take place on Saturday 25th November 2023.

West Brom v Ipswich kick-off time

West Brom v Ipswich will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Ipswich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream West Brom v Ipswich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Brom v Ipswich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

