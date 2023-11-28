Watford started this campaign in terrible form but backed manager Valerien Ismael with a new contract and their rare show of patience was rewarded with a fine run of results in autumn before Saturday's 2-0 defeat at league leaders Leicester City, in which goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann saw red.

Norwich, who will also be without their first-choice stopper Angus Gunn for the match at Vicarage Road, beat struggling QPR on Saturday to earn back-to-back victories for the first time since August and climb to 13th in the table.

The Canaries have lost half of their away matches in 2023/24 however, conceding an average of 2.5 goals per game, and another defeat on their travels would increase the pressure on manager David Wagner.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Watford v Norwich?

Watford v Norwich will take place on Tuesday 28th November 2023.

Watford v Norwich kick-off time

Watford v Norwich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Watford v Norwich online

Listen to Watford v Norwich on radio

If you live in the local area then you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Norfolk, which is available on various frequencies including 95.1FM, 95.6FM, 104.4FM, 855MW, 873MW and DAB digital radio.

Watford v Norwich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Watford (23/20) Draw (5/2) Norwich (23/10)*

