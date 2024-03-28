Farke’s side have been sensational recently, with Leeds currently unbeaten in their last 13 Championship games, with 12 of those being wins.

Leeds won just seven times in the Premier League last season - however, they’ve won almost four times as many games already in the Championship.

Watford, meanwhile, look destined for a mid-table finish this season. The Hornets are 13 points off the play-offs and nine points off the bottom three with eight games left.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Watford v Leeds?

Watford v Leeds will take place on Friday 29th March 2024.

Watford v Leeds kick-off time

Watford v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Watford v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

