Kieran McKenna's side secured a 2-0 victory on the road at Middlesbrough on Saturday, but Watford will prove a tough nut to crack as the Hornets are steadily improving and working their way into play-off contention.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games - the latest being a hard-fought draw against automatic promotion prospects Southampton on Saturday, as Rhys Healey's last-gasp goal earned a point.

Ipswich will face one of their stiffest defensive tests of the season as Valérien Ismaël's outfit have been scoring for fun at Vicarage Road, averaging an impressive two goals per game in front of their home fans.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Ipswich on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Watford v Ipswich?

Watford v Ipswich will take place on Tuesday 12th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Watford v Ipswich kick-off time

Watford v Ipswich will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Ipswich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Watford v Ipswich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Watford v Ipswich on radio

If you live in the local area, you can listen to the match on BBC Three Counties Radio, which is available on various frequencies including 90.4 FM (Welwyn Garden City, Hertford and Stevenage) and 92.1FM (Hemel Hempstead).

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Watford v Ipswich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Watford (2/1) Draw (12/5) Ipswich (11/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.