Since losing key goalscorer and creative outlet Jarod Bowen to West Ham, Hull have been defeated 5-1 and 3-0 either side of a drab draw with Reading.

Swansea have fallen away from play-off contention following a four-game winless streak and may struggle to regain lost ground before May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hull v Swansea game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is Hull v Swansea?

Hull v Swansea will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 14th February 2020.

What channel is Hull v Swansea?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 7:00pm) and Main Event (from 8:00pm).

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Hull v Swansea

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Losing Bowen has crippled Hull's chances of a decent end to the campaign, though they're up against an out-of-sorts Swansea who have lost Borja Baston to Premier League side Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Prediction: Hull 1-1 Swansea