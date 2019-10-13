Wales will hope to hit back with a victory over World Cup finalists Croatia – three days after playing Slovakia in Trnava.

And all eyes will once again be on star men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey - if he is fit - as they seek to claim three vital points here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Croatia game on TV and online.

What time is the Wales v Croatia game?

Wales v Croatia will kick off at 7:45pm on Sunday 13th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wales v Croatia

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:15pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Fans in Wales can tune in to watch the game on S4C.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wales' Euro 2020 qualifying campaign has been fairly miserable yet the 2-1 loss in Croatia over the summer indicated they can match the best on their day.

Wales need victory here, knowing their final two qualifiers - against Azerbaijan and Hungary - should yield six points.

With Gareth Bale seeking to prove his worth to the national side following a rollercoaster few months at Real Madrid, Wales have a talisman with which they can target on Sunday.

Cardiff should be bouncing for this game but Wales are certainly underdogs heading into it.

Manager Ryan Giggs would likely take a draw here.

Prediction: Wales 2-2 Croatia