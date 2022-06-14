If they can follow that up with a victory against Ukraine in Lodz, Poland, then Stephen Kelly's team can move level on points with the Group B1 leaders and things will be looking a lot more positive.

Republic of Ireland had to wait a while for their first-ever Nations League victory, 13 games in fact, but it was quite the performance as they blew away Scotland in Dublin on Saturday.

The route to Euro 2024 that the Nations League offers is not something that the Republic of Ireland can afford to ignore, which makes Tuesday's game even more important.

Viktor Tsygankov's goal three minutes into the second half was the only thing that separated the two sides less than a week ago in Dublin so with newfound confidence the hosts will fancy their chances of turning the tables.

If they can do that, they'll inflict Ukraine's first defeat in the 2022/23 Nations League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ukraine v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is Ukraine v Republic of Ireland?

Ukraine v Republic of Ireland will take place on Tuesday 14th June 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Ukraine v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There's plenty of Nations League on TV action coming up this week. Check out our full guide for all the details about the home nations' involvement.

What TV channel is Ukraine v Republic of Ireland on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Ukraine v Republic of Ireland online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Ukraine v Republic of Ireland team news

Ukraine predicted XI: Lunin; Mykolenko, Matvienko, Zabarnyi, Karavaev; Sydorchuk; Tsygankov, Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Mudryk; Yaremchuk

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: Kelleher; Collins, Duffy, Egan; Cullen; Browne, Molumby, Knight, McLean; Obafemi, Parrott

Ukraine v Republic of Ireland odds

Our prediction: Ukraine v Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland will be hoping to use their impressive victory against Scotland as a turning point and Kenny will know how important a result against Ukraine will be to ensure they can do that.

It would not be a surprise to see him go with the same team that had such success against the Scots. They started that game fantastically and that will be vital again because Ukraine are top of the group, with a game in hand, for a reason.

But with a win in the Nations League and some momentum behind them, an early goal for the Republic of Ireland could see them earn a hard-fought point.

Our prediction: Ukraine 1-1 Republic of Ireland (6/1 at Bet365)

