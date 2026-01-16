Tottenham and West Ham face off in a must-not-lose Premier League match for either manager at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Thomas Frank is under mounting pressure at Spurs and can't afford to slip up again on home soil.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been backed by fresh firepower at West Ham, but it does feel as though any game could be his last despite only joining the club in September.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v West Ham?

Tottenham v West Ham will take place on Saturday 17th January 2026.

Tottenham v West Ham kick-off time

Tottenham v West Ham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Tottenham v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Tottenham v West Ham on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

