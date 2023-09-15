Tottenham's thumping success at Turf Moor made it three victories and a draw from four league games under Ange Postecoglou, who is winning plenty of plaudits for the speed at which he has transformed the team's style of play.

Sheffield United were widely tipped to struggle during their return to the Premier League, and a return of one point from four games, three of which took place at Bramall Lane, suggests a long season does in fact lie ahead.

Cameron Archer scored on his Blades debut in the 2-2 draw with Everton at the start of the month, and Paul Heckingbottom will need his new striker at his best if his side are to return to Sheffield with a positive result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Sheffield United?

Tottenham v Sheffield United will take place on Saturday 16th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Sheffield United kick-off time

Tottenham v Sheffield United will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Sheffield United on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Tottenham v Sheffield United online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Sheffield United on radio

Unfortunately, Tottenham v Sheffield United has not been selected for live radio coverage in the UK.

How to watch Tottenham v Sheffield United in the US

You can watch Tottenham v Sheffield United live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Tottenham v Sheffield United odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (2/7) Draw (9/2) Sheffield United (10/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

