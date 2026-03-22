Premier League strugglers Tottenham and Nottingham Forest face off in North London on Sunday in a relegation six-pointer.

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Just a point separates the pair, who are teetering above the drop zone and battling for their top-flight futures after dismal domestic campaigns.

Spurs head into the game with some timely momentum after producing their best performances under Igor Tudor in a draw with Liverpool and victory against Atletico Madrid, but that will evaporate if they cannot hit those same levels against the visitors.

The Reds are flying high after beating Midtjylland on penalties to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they will face FC Porto.

Staying in the Premier League will be Vitor Pereira's top priority, however, and a win away at Spurs would be a step toward completing the task he was hired to do.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

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When is Tottenham v Nottingham Forest?

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 22 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Tottenham v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Tottenham v Nottingham Forest on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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