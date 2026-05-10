Tottenham are hoping to take a big step towards Premier League survival when they welcome Leeds United to North London on Monday evening.

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Spurs are hitting form under new boss Roberto De Zerbi at just the right time and claimed their second win on the spin when they stunned Champions League-chasing Aston Villa a week ago.

The three points helped them clamber out of the drop zone and De Zerbi will want his troops to add more to their tally – particularly with relegation rivals West Ham facing Arsenal.

Fears of sinking into the Championship are a thing of the past for last season's second-tier title winners Leeds, following a fine run of results, with their unbeaten league streak standing at six games.

The Whites' survival could be confirmed before they kick off against Tottenham but Daniel Farke is unlikely to let his players take their feet off the pedal in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Leeds on TV and online.

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When is Tottenham v Leeds?

Tottenham v Leeds will take place on Monday 11 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Leeds kick-off time

Tottenham v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Tottenham v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Tottenham v Leeds on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

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