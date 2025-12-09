Tottenham Hotspur welcome Slavia Prague to North London in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Spurs ended their six-week wait for a Premier League win on Saturday, beating Brentford 2-0, to ease the pressure on manager Thomas Frank.

Xavi Simons created the first goal and scored the second in a sparkling display that helped to solve his side's recent attacking woes.

Fans will want to see more of the same on Tuesday evening Czech First League leaders Slavia Prague visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The travelling side are yet to win a Champions League game this term, while a victory for Spurs would move them one step closer to the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham Hotspur v Slavia Prague on TV and online.

When is Tottenham Hotspur v Slavia Prague?

Tottenham Hotspur v Slavia Prague will take place on Tuesday 9th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham Hotspur v Slavia Prague kick-off time

Tottenham Hotspur v Slavia Prague will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham Hotspur v Slavia Prague on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Tottenham Hotspur v Slavia Prague online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Tottenham Hotspur v Slavia Prague on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

