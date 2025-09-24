The hosts have been much improved under summer appointment Thomas Frank, who has made it clear he will name a "strong" XI against Doncaster.

The visitors have made a fast start to life back in League One after winning promotion last term but make the trip to the capital off the back of consecutive defeats.

Grant McCann's side have caused a shock in the Carabao Cup already this season – winning 4-0 away at Championship leaders Middlesbrough – and that should serve as a warning to Spurs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers on TV and online.

When is Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers?

Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers will take place on Wednesday 24th September 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers kick-off time

Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

