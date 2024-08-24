Ange Postecoglou was left chastising his side for failing to take their chances after Spurs dominated but were stung by a familiar foe in Jamie Vardy, whose second-half goal was enough to ensure the points were shared at the King Power Stadium.

The Australian coach will demand a response from his players when they're back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their first home game of 2023/24.

Visitors Everton have a point to prove of their own after they were outclassed by Brighton last weekend.

Sean Dyche's side narrowly avoided relegation last term, and will have been hoping the new campaign would offer fresh hope - but the 3-0 defeat at Goodison Park felt all too familiar.

History is against the Toffees, as well, as they have beaten Spurs in the Premier League just once in the last decade.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Everton on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Everton?

Tottenham v Everton will take place on Saturday 24th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Everton kick-off time

Tottenham v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Tottenham v Everton available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Tottenham v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (9/20) Draw (4/1) Everton (6/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

