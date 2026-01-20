Tottenham welcome Borussia Dortmund to North London in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, with rumours circling about Thomas Frank's future.

The club chiefs are thought to be considering replacing the Dane after Saturday's defeat to West Ham but he still has time to turn the tide.

Spurs are chasing a top-eight finish in the Champions League, which would ensure they qualify for the last 16 and would ease the pressure on Frank.

The visitors have the same European aspirations and sit a place above the North Londoners in the table with two League Phase fixtures remaining.

Dortmund are unbeaten since returning from the Bundesliga's winter break and will want to capitalise on the discontent at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Dortmund on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Dortmund?

Tottenham v Dortmund will take place on Tuesday 20th January 2026.

Tottenham v Dortmund kick-off time

Tottenham v Dortmund will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Dortmund on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Dortmund online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Tottenham v Dortmund on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

