The Battle of the Bridge part two, a fiery 2-2 draw back in August, was the beginning of the end for Thomas Tuchel and his replacement, Graham Potter, heads to north London under building pressure.

Tottenham and Chelsea renew their rivalry at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Potter reportedly still has the backing of the Blues board but a five-game winless run that includes recent defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Southampton means their faith may be starting to waver.

Rumours continue to circle about Antonio Conte's future at Spurs, too, despite their 2-0 win over West Ham last weekend. They're still in the race for the top four but face an uphill battle to stay in this season's Champions League after their 1-0 defeat to AC Milan earlier this month.

A victory on Sunday would be a timely boost for both managers, which should make for fascinating viewing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Chelsea?

Tottenham v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 26th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Chelsea kick-off time

Tottenham v Chelsea will kick off at 1:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 12:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (31/20) Draw (9/4) Chelsea (19/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Tottenham v Chelsea prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Tottenham v Chelsea predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

