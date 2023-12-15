Arsenal have climbed to second in the Women's Super League table - behind leaders Chelsea on goal difference - thanks to their hot streak, and they will be expected to claim all three points against a Spurs side that is low on confidence after losing 4-0 to Manchester United and 7-0 at Manchester City in their last two league outings.

The hammerings followed a run of three consecutive draws, and those recent results have taken the gloss off an otherwise pleasing start to the season for Tottenham, who head into the meeting with their local rivals sitting sixth in the table.

A bumper crowd is expected at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the visitors will be hoping for a repeat of last season's 5-1 victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Arsenal?

Tottenham v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 16th December 2023.

Tottenham v Arsenal kick-off time

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11:30am.

How to live stream Tottenham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Arsenal on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Tottenham v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (13/2) Draw (4/1) Arsenal (1/3)*

