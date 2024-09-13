Meanwhile, Mikel Merino is out with a fractured shoulder and fellow summer arrival Riccardo Calafiori could also miss the game due to injury.

That is far from ideal preparation for Mikel Arteta's title hopefuls, who are fourth with seven points from three games and are looking for a third consecutive away win against fierce local rivals Tottenham.

Spurs, meanwhile, are set to be boosted by the return of first-choice centre-back Micky van de Ven and £65 million summer signing Dominic Solanke for this weekend's North London derby.

Ange Postecoglou's side have endured a mixed start to the 2024/25 campaign, with a draw against Leicester and a defeat to Newcastle bookending a 4-0 win over Everton, but they will view Sunday's game as an opportunity to kick-start their season and secure local bragging rights.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Arsenal?

Tottenham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 15th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Arsenal kick-off time

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Tottenham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

