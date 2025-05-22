A topsy-turvy campaign, even by Spurs' infamously wobbly standards, has led them to 17th place in the Premier League, and their first trophy in 17 years – a piece of European silverware, the Europa League, no less.

What is Levy supposed to do now?

Postecoglou will go down in the Spurs history books as a hero, the man who brought continental glory to north London, but is his chapter in the story set to close imminently?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest regarding Ange Postecoglou's future with Spurs.

Will Ange Postecoglou leave Spurs?

Ironically, Ange Postecoglou is under greater threat in his position as Spurs manager than Ruben Amorim as Manchester United manager, despite the Aussie coming out on top in the Europa League final.

The undercurrent of the last month of reports across multiple outlets, as Spurs have sunk lower down the Premier League table, has been one to suggest Postecoglou would leave Spurs regardless of the result of the Europa League final.

Of course, now we're on the other side of that final with images of Ange hoisting the heaviest trophy in UEFA club football, the tone remains ominously similar among reports.

Postecoglou struck a defiant tone before and after the final. In his pre-match press conference, he said: "I don't think my job is done here. I really feel like we are building something and what a trophy does is hopefully accelerate that. So, I still think there is work to be done.

"It is quite obvious the challenges we've had this year, which I think are well chronicled, but there is some reasoning in the context of that, but also there has been some growth and I would like to see it through.

"Whether that happens or not is not that important right now, but I don't think this job is finished, far from it. I certainly feel there is some growth there that we can take this club to where it needs to be."

After the victory, he struck a similar note: “All I’ve done in my career is win,” he said. “Even Daniel said: ‘We’ve gone for winners [in the past] and now we have Ange.’ Mate, I’m a winner.

“We’re still building this team. We need to add some experience to it. I’m the manager of the football club, that decision is not in my hands. All I care about is this thing [his medal]. There are no meetings planned – no one has said anything to me.

"I don’t feel like I’ve completed the job yet, we’re still building. The moment I took the job, I wanted to win something. We’ve done that. It’s the toughest thing I’ve ever done.

“The moment I accepted the role I had one thing in my head, and that was to win something. More than anything else I had that in my head, and we’ve done that now so I want to build on it."

The message is loud and clear: Ange wants to stay. Whether Levy will change the apparent direction of travel in the weeks to come, remains less clear.

