The Lisbon-born boss left high-flying hometown team Sporting CP for the apparent honour of spearheading one of the world's biggest clubs, but his reign lies in tatters before a full season has passed.

Amorim's Europa League displays preserved a measure of good will among fans and pundits, but defeat to Tottenham in the final has seemingly ripped away the safety net and he appears to be in a perilous position.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest regarding Ruben Amorim's future with Manchester United.

Will Ruben Amorim leave Manchester United?

At the time of writing, fresh from defeat in the Europa League final, it seems unlikely that Amorim will leave United, but the fact it's even a talking point shows how quickly the situation could turn.

Amorim's contract runs until 2027, meaning United would be forced to pay a hefty compensation fee if they cut ties with him. Ten Hag received a whopping £14.5 million pay-out following his dismissal. Given owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's cost-cutting measures around the club, he is likely to be hesitant to pull the trigger.

However, Amorim made a stark admission during a press conference after the game in Bilbao. He told reporters: "If the board and the fans feel I'm not the right guy, I will go in the next day without any conversation about compensation.

"But I will not quit again. I am confident in my job. As you see, I will not change anything in the way I do things.

"In this moment, I am not here to defend myself. It's not my style. I have nothing to show to the fans. In this moment [I need] a little bit of faith."

Ruben Amorim. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

On 22nd May, the day after the final, BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone, renowned for his insights on Manchester United, posted on X: "No change to previous Man Utd position following last night's press conference. Club and ownership still behind Ruben Amorim and feel the fans are too."

It's also unclear whether Amorim really would follow through with his claim of being willing to leave without compensation given that his contract will inevitably include terms and conditions for his departure.

For now, Amorim stays as Manchester United boss. However, a slow start to the 2025/26 campaign could change everything.

