Manager-less West Bromwich Albion travel to Championship rivals Swansea City in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Baggies sacked Ryan Mason earlier this week after just 27 games in charge and are now searching for his replacement, with first-team coach and former midfielder James Morrison stepping up as caretaker boss.

Albion make the trip to South Wales for the second time inside a fortnight after losing 1-0 away at Swansea on New Year's Day.

Sunday's game will be Vitor Matos' first taste of the FA Cup as a manager but the 37-year-old has enjoyed success in the competition before, having been an elite development coach at Liverpool when they won it in 2021/22.

Improved home form has been key to the upturn in fortunes at Swansea under Matos and they'll go in search of a fifth win on the bounce at the Swansea.com Stadium this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea City v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Swansea City v West Brom?

Swansea City v West Brom will take place on Sunday 11th January 2026.

Swansea City v West Brom kick-off time

Swansea City v West Brom will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Swansea City v West Brom on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 6 from 2:25pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Swansea City v West Brom online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Swansea City v West Brom on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

