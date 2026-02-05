Swansea City welcome Championship bottom-club Sheffield Wednesday to South Wales on Sunday, with Vitor Matos' side aiming to boost their play-off hopes.

Ad

The Swans are at the back of the congested pack chasing the top six and have work to do to drag themselves into contention.

Swansea's improvements under Matos have been clear to see and after a positive January window, they'll head into the weekend high in confidence.

Sheffield Wednesday fell to their seventh consecutive defeat away at Blackburn in midweek and are heading for League One.

There has been very little for Owls fans to shout about of late and things could get worse before they get any better.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday?

Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Sunday 8th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 12:01pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Swansea City (3/10) Draw (17/4) Sheffield Wednesday (17/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.