Sunderland have handed first-team coach Mike Dodds the managerial reins on a caretaker basis until a permanent successor is appointed, and he is handed a tricky opening fixture in the dugout.

West Brom sit five points and four places ahead of Sunderland in fifth place in the Championship table, although they make the trip north without a number of key players, including Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuşlu.

The Baggies are hoping to bounce back from a heartbreaking defeat to Leicester City last weekend.

Josh Maja thought he had rescued late point before Harry Winks claimed all three points for the league leaders with a goal in the 94th minute.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v West Brom?

Sunderland v West Brom will take place on Saturday 9th December 2023.

Sunderland v West Brom kick-off time

Sunderland v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sunderland v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v West Brom on radio

If you live in the local area you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Newcastle, which is available on various frequencies including 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM as well as DAB digital radio. Alternatively, away fans can catch live radio commentary on BBC WM, which can be accessed on 95.6FM and DAB digital radio.

