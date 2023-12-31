What channel is Sunderland v Preston Championship match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

The Black Cats’ form on their own patch in 2023/24 has been mixed, winning seven and losing five of their 12 fixtures, with their latest being a 3-0 defeat to Coventry City on Michael Beale’s managerial debut two days before Christmas.

Sunderland will hope to give their supporters some New Year cheer when they welcome Preston North End to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland, who parted company with Tony Mowbray at the start of the month in a bid to boost their promotion push, will fancy their chances of securing a play-off spot if they can stamp out their bad habit of losing at home.

Preston earned a 2-1 victory when the two teams met in this season’s reverse fixture in August. Will Keane and Jack Clarke traded goals before Mads Frøkjær-Jensen secured all three points for the hosts at Deepdale.

It sparked a five-game winning streak that saw the Lilywhites contesting the automatic promotion spots, although their inconsistent form has seen them gradually drop down the Championship table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Preston on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Preston?

Sunderland v Preston will take place on Monday 1st January 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sunderland v Preston kick-off time

Sunderland v Preston will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Preston on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm.

How to live stream Sunderland v Preston online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Preston on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

