Birmingham conceded twice late on to throw away two points against promotion prospects Ipswich Town last weekend, and their poor defensive record could make them vulnerable to a Sunderland side that have scored nearly two goals per match on home soil.

The Black Cats are not exactly purring at the moment, however, as three defeats in their last five games means last season's play-off semi-finalists have dropped to eighth in the standings.

Sunderland lost 4-0 to local rivals Middlesbrough when the Sky Sports cameras were last in town on a Saturday lunchtime, so manager Tony Mowbray will, no doubt, be hoping for a more enjoyable start to his weekend when Rooney and co visit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Birmingham on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Birmingham?

Sunderland v Birmingham will take place on Saturday 11th November 2023.

Sunderland v Birmingham kick-off time

Sunderland v Birmingham will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Birmingham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm.

How to live stream Sunderland v Birmingham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Birmingham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

