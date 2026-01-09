Stoke City and Coventry City will put their Championship promotion aspirations aside on Saturday as they meet in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Potters have bounced back from a recent blip to rise back up to eighth in the second tier and are just a point off the play-offs.

Coventry, meanwhile, are six points clear at the top of the Championship but have gone three games without a win, including two defeats.

Frank Lampard will be desperate to see his side get back to winning ways as soon as possible, which leaves the Sky Blues boss with some interesting selection dilemmas for the trip to the Potteries.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke v Coventry on TV and online.

When is Stoke v Coventry?

Stoke v Coventry will take place on Saturday 10th January 2025.

Stoke v Coventry kick-off time

Stoke v Coventry will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Stoke v Coventry on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday and Sunday night.

Is there a Stoke v Coventry live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Stoke v Coventry on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

