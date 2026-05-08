Stevenage and Stockport County go head-to-head in their League One play-off semi-final first leg on Saturday.

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Stockport ended the regular season third, behind the dominant Lincoln City and Cardiff City, with Dave Challinor's men finishing ahead of Bradford City in fourth based on goal difference.

County, who were playing in the National League as recently as 2022, were promoted from League Two in 2024 and finished third last season before losing in their play-off semi-final against Leyton Orient.

Stevenage, meanwhile, finished sixth to secure the final play-off spot on the last day of the season in dramatic circumstances.

Alex Revell's side, who have beaten Stockport in their last four meetings at home, beat Wigan 1-0 with Dan Sweeney netting the winner in the 92nd minute at Broadhall Way.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stevenage v Stockport County on TV and online.

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When is Stevenage v Stockport County?

Stevenage v Stockport County will take place on Saturday 9 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Stevenage v Stockport County kick-off time

Stevenage v Stockport County will kick off at 3pm.

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What TV channel is Stevenage v Stockport County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stevenage v Stockport County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Stevenage v Stockport County on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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