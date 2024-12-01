That record and last weekend's 1-1 draw against Dundee United at Ibrox leaves the Gers with a mountain to climb - nine points back from the Dons in second place and 11 behind their league-leading Old Firm rivals after 12 games.

It will offer some hope to a St Johnstone side that ended a three-game losing run by getting back to winning ways against Kilmarnock last weekend. They're ninth in the table, four points off the bottom.

Scoring goals has not been their issue this term and they've equalled Rangers' total of 17 in the Scottish Premiership but keeping them out has been another story. The Saints have got the worst defensive record in the division – conceding 27 goals and shipping six against Celtic in September.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch St Johnstone v Rangers on TV and online.

When is St Johnstone v Rangers?

St Johnstone v Rangers will take place on Sunday 1st December 2024.

St Johnstone v Rangers kick-off time

St Johnstone v Rangers will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is St Johnstone v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Football from 11am.

How to live stream St Johnstone v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to St Johnstone v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

