Jorge Vilda's side are in the Women's World Cup semi-finals for the first time and they'll be desperate to go one more and reach the final.

Sweden, who came out on top in a penalty shootout against USA in the Round of 16, beat Japan in the quarter-finals as Amanda Ilestedt and Filippa Angeldal netted in a 2-1 victory.

Peter Gerhardsson's side have been brilliant this tournament, and the winner of Tuesday's clash will face either Australia or England in Sunday's final in Sydney.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Spain v Sweden on TV and online.

When is Spain v Sweden?

Spain v Sweden will take place on Tuesday 15th August 2023.

Spain v Sweden kick-off time

Spain v Sweden will kick off at 9am.

What TV channel is Spain v Sweden on?

You can watch Spain v Sweden live on BBC One from 8:30am.

There will be plenty of build-up to the game with extensive coverage of the Women's World Cup live on BBC and ITV throughout the tournament.

How to live stream Spain v Sweden online

Fans can tune in to live stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

The platform is available across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Listen to Spain v Sweden on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live OR talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Spain v Sweden odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Spain (23/20) Draw (23/10) Sweden (12/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

