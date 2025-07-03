A victory in their opener would be a perfect way to settle any nerves and they'll be back themselves to do just that – having scored 11 times in their two previous wins against Portugal this year.

The odds are certainly against As Navegadoras on Thursday, but they will feel getting out of Group B by beating Belgium and Italy to second spot is by no means out of reach.

After a bruising Nations League campaign that saw them concede 20 goals in their last four competitive games, Portugal will be desperate to get back to their best at Euro 2025.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Spain v Portugal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Spain v Portugal?

Spain v Portugal will take place on Thursday 3rd July 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Spain v Portugal kick-off time

Spain v Portugal will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Spain v Portugal on?

You can watch live coverage of Spain v Portugal on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Euro 2025 games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Spain v Portugal online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Spain v Portugal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live OR talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Spain v Portugal odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Spain (1/11) Draw (10/1) Portugal (16/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.