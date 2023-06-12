Both will be looking to put the disappointment of the 2022 World Cup behind them by winning the competition for the first time.

Spain and Italy face off in the second 2023 Nations League semi-final on Thursday at De Grolsch Veste, the home of FC Twente, in the Netherlands.

Spain were fortunate to make it out of the groups in Qatar and saw their luck run out in the round of 16, where they lost on penalties to Morocco. Italy, meanwhile, were forced to watch on from home after failing to qualify for the tournament.

The Nations League may be considered a second-rate competition by many but these two European heavyweights will be desperate to win it now they're here.

The victor in Thursday's semi will face either hosts the Netherlands or Croatia in Sunday's final in Rotterdam.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Spain v Italy on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Spain v Italy?

Spain v Italy will take place on Thursday 15th June 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Spain v Italy kick-off time

Spain v Italy will kick off at 7:45pm UK time.

What TV channel is Spain v Italy on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7:15pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Spain v Italy online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Spain v Italy odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Spain (5/4) Draw (21/10) Italy (12/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Spain v Italy prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Spain v Italy predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.