The two European heavyweights, who meet in the second semi-final on Thursday, will both be keen to add a 2023 success to the European Championships and World Cups in their trophy cabinets, in what is their second visit to the Nations League Finals.

Spain and Italy will both travel to the Netherlands in search of a first Nations League triumph.

The winner will face either the Netherlands or Croatia in Sunday's final in Rotterdam.

Spain, the 2020/21 runners-up, reached the finals after winning Group A2, which included Portugal, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic.

Italy, who lost to Thursday's opponents at this stage in 2020/21, beat out Hungary, Germany, and England to finish top of Group A3.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Spain v Italy.

When is Spain v Italy?

Spain v Italy will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 14th June 2023.

Spain v Italy team news

Spain predicted line-up: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Nacho, Laporte, Balde; Ceballos, Rodri, Ruiz; Olmo, Joselu, Gavi

Italy predicted line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Toloi, Bonucci, Spinazzola; Verratti, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Retegui, Chiesa

Spain v Italy prediction

The Nations League may carry a little more weight than it usually would for these two heavyweights, who are looking to move on from recent disappointments.

It's been a long season, with the World Cup break in the middle, so it would not be a huge surprise if the Nations League Finals are lacking a little in intensity.

Italy and Spain will both have a point to prove, however, which makes this an intriguing contest and a tough one to call.

Our prediction: Spain 1-2 Italy (12/1 at bet365)

Spain v Italy odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Spain (5/4) Draw (21/10) Italy (12/5)*

