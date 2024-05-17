Southampton are hoping to secure an instant return to the Premier League after their relegation last year, and Russell Martin's side will fancy their chances of getting a result thanks to their brilliant home form this season, which saw them go unbeaten in 18 of their 23 outings at St Mary's.

Martin's men finished fourth and 12 points ahead of West Brom in fifth, with the Baggies looking to return to the top flight for the first time since 2021.

Carlos Corberán will be hoping his side put in a performance on Friday as they struggled on the road in the Championship this season, with West Brom winning just six of their 23 away matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Southampton v West Brom?

Southampton v West Brom will take place on Friday 17th May 2024.

Southampton v West Brom kick-off time

Southampton v West Brom will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Southampton v West Brom odds

