Russell Martin is struggling to impose his playing style on Southampton's revamped squad and a repeat of their recent meeting with the other relegated side - a 4-1 defeat at home to Leicester - would pile the pressure on the new boss.

After a slow start to the season, Leeds have generated plenty of momentum, thanks to a six-game unbeaten streak and make the long trip to the south coast sitting in the play-off spots.

An ankle injury means Wilfried Gnonto misses out and Whites boss Daniel Farke remains unable to call upon Stuart Dallas, Junior Firpo and Djed Spence, although Patrick Bamford could feature in the matchday squad for the first time this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Leeds?

Southampton v Leeds will take place on Saturday 30th September 2023.

Southampton v Leeds kick-off time

Southampton v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen toSouthampton v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app, which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Southampton v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (2/1) Draw (5/2) Leeds (13/10)*

