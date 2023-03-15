They're bottom of the table after 26 games, but Southampton are just two points off 16th after beating Leicester and drawing at Manchester United in their last two outings.

Southampton host Brentford on Wednesday night in the Premier League with the Saints needing to secure points to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Southampton's new manager Ruben Selles seems to be getting a response out of his players, although they face a Brentford side who have their eyes on a top seven finish.

Despite their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Everton at the weekend, the Bees are just four points behind Liverpool in sixth.

Thomas Frank has done a brilliant job at Brentford but most of their success has come at home, with the Bees winning just two of their 12 away fixtures this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Brentford?

Southampton v Brentford will take place on Wednesday 15th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Southampton v Brentford kick-off time

Southampton v Brentford will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Southampton v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels, as well as tuning in for Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Southampton v Brentford live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights or Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer.

Listen to Southampton v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Southampton v Brentford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (2/1) Draw (9/4) Brentford (29/20)*

Southampton v Brentford prediction

While Brentford are flying this season, their away form hasn't been good enough if they're looking at a top six or seven finish.

They've won just twice on the road in the Premier League so it's hard to back the Bees to win.

Southampton seemed to have turned a corner slightly but Brentford are hard to beat so we're siding with a draw on the south coast.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-1 Brentford (10/1 at bet365)

