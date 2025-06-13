The much-loved event returns to Old Trafford for a ninth time, and the Theatre of Dreams feels a fitting venue given Wayne Rooney is among a host of other former Man Utd stars in the England and World XI squads.

Joining the footballing legends in both dressing rooms is a typically wide-ranging and star-studded line-up that includes Tony Bellew, Bear Grylls, Dame Denise Lewis, and Diamond from Gladiators.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know to watch Soccer Aid 2025, including the date, kick-off time and TV details we know so far.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2025 on TV and live stream

Soccer Aid 2025 will be broadcast on ITV1 from 6pm.

Fans can also watch the game on ITV Hub via a range of devices including phones, tablets and laptops.

There will be plenty of pre-game hype with an all-star cast of presenters, pundits, experts and celebrity guests to keep you entertained ahead of kick-off.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When is Soccer Aid 2025?

Soccer Aid 2025 takes place on Sunday 15th June 2025.

The game will be held at Old Trafford, meaning it is most suitable to host the big event during the summer months when they aren't required to fit around the domestic football season.

What is the Soccer Aid 2025 kick-off time?

Soccer Aid 2025 will kick off at 7:30pm, with TV coverage beginning from 6pm and concluding at 10pm.

What is Soccer Aid?

UNICEF's annual charity football match has grown and grown since it was created by Robbie Williams in 2006.

It sees England face a World XI – with both squads made up of a weird and wonderful mix of celebrities and former players.

The level of ability ranges from former professionals to those that have barely kicked a ball, but that only makes for more entertainment.

After all, it's not often you get to see Roberto Carlos leave a crunching challenge in on Tom Grennan or a Gladiator nutmeg Bobby Brazier.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.